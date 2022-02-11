Left Menu

London stocks set for best week this year on UK economic data

On the earnings front, shares of British American Tobacco rose 0.5% after the company posted a 7% rise in full-year adjusted revenue along with a dividend increase and a share repurchase programme worth 2 billion pounds ($2.71 billion) for 2022.

London stocks set for best week this year on UK economic data
UK shares fell on Friday, taking cues from global counterparts following a stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation reading, but were set for the biggest weekly gain this year after data showed Britain's economy saw a smaller hit from the Omicron variant. The FTSE 100 slipped 0.4% by early trading, while the mid-cap 250 index fell 0.7%.

Both indexes, however, fell the least among European peers on Friday and were set for weekly gains of about 1.5% each. Data showed Britain's economy shrank by a less-than-expected 0.2% in December, and suggested that despite the setback cause by the Omicron variant, GDP grew strongly across the fourth quarter.

The overnight downbeat mood spilled over from Wall Street as investors digested the possibility of aggressive rate hikes after hawkish comments from St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard in the wake of the hottest U.S. inflation reading in nearly 40 years. On the earnings front, shares of British American Tobacco rose 0.5% after the company posted a 7% rise in full-year adjusted revenue along with a dividend increase and a share repurchase programme worth 2 billion pounds ($2.71 billion) for 2022.

($1 = 0.7381 pounds)

