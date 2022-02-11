Left Menu

True North, Sequoia-backed Cloudnine files draft papers with Sebi; eyes Rs 1,200 cr via IPO

11-02-2022
True North, Sequoia-backed Cloudnine files draft papers with Sebi; eyes Rs 1,200 cr via IPO
Kids Clinic India Ltd, which operates super-specialty mother and babycare chain Cloudnine, has filed a preliminary prospectus with Sebi to raise Rs 1,200 crore through an initial share sale.

The initial public offering (IPO) consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 300 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 13,293,514 equity shares by existing shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Dr. R Kishore Kumar, Scrips 'N' Scrolls India Pvt Ltd, True North Fund V LLP, Indium V (Mauritius) Holdings Ltd, and Sequoia Capital Investment are among the key shareholders selling shares in the IPO.

The offer also includes a reservation for a subscription for eligible employees.

As per market sources, the company is looking to raise around Rs 1,200 crore through the IPO.

Proceeds from fresh issuance worth Rs 95 crore will be used for debt payment, Rs 117.90 crore for setting up seven new Mother and Baby centers at various locations over the next few years, Rs 12.71 crore for acquisition of 49 percent stake in its subsidiary, Acquity Labs besides general corporate purposes.

Cloudnine offers end-to-end coverage of all stages of the parenthood journey, beginning with fertility treatments, through maternity, neonatology, and pediatrics, dedicated to the holistic well-being of mother and baby.

The company, which was founded by Kumar and Rohit MA, started its first center in Bengaluru in 2006, with a vision to establish world-class mother and babycare-focused medical care facilities.

It owns, operates, and manages a network of 23 centers across six states and one union territory in India. It follows a concentric cluster approach focusing on two key regions, the NCR (National Capital Region) and Bengaluru, Karnataka.

As of September 30, 2021, it had a team of 1,480 medical professionals, including 196 junior doctors and 1,284 nurses, and held medical records of more than 7.6 lakh customers. In FY21 it had assisted in 16,801 deliveries and 5,994 fertility services.

For the six months ended September 30, 2021, revenue from operations grew 42.80 percent to Rs 371.65 crore against Rs 260.26 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company's revenue from operations grew 7.42 percent to Rs 554.59 crore for fiscal 2021 as compared to the previous year. This increase was primarily on account of higher deliveries.

JM Financial, ICICI Securities, and Axis Capital are the book running lead managers to the issue.

