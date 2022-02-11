Left Menu

Sundaram-Clayton appoints R Gopalan as Chairman of board

Auto component firm Sundaram-Clayton Ltd SCL on Friday said it has appointed R Gopalan as Chairman of the Board with effect from April 1.Gopalan has rich experience in the economic and financial administration of the country with long stints in the Ministry of Commerce and Finance and manufacturing and service sectors.Gopalan has held critical roles in key government bodies and boards.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2022 14:26 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 14:26 IST
Auto component firm Sundaram-Clayton Ltd (SCL) on Friday said it has appointed R Gopalan as Chairman of the Board with effect from April 1.

Gopalan has rich experience in the economic and financial administration of the country with long stints in the Ministry of Commerce and Finance and manufacturing and service sectors.

''Gopalan has held critical roles in key government bodies and boards. His long history of leadership coupled with vast experience will be helpful to chart a sustainable growth roadmap for SCL. I am confident he will provide invaluable guidance to the company going into the future,'' Sundaram-Clayton Ltd Chairman Venu Srinivasan said in a statement. From April 1, 2022, Srinivasan will continue to be the Managing Director of the company designated as Chairman Emeritus.

As an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Gopalan has held various positions, including Member of Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) till April 2016. Before his retirement, he served as Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance till July 3, 2012.

Gopalan is also on the board of several other companies.

