Euro zone bond yields fall as market recovers but focus still on Fed

Euro zone government bond yields fell on Friday, as markets stabilised a day after higher-than-expected U.S. inflation sent debt yields surging. A stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation print of 7.5% on Thursday sent Treasury yields surging as traders ramped up bets of a 50 basis-point rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve at next month's meeting.

Updated: 11-02-2022 14:37 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 14:36 IST
Euro zone government bond yields fell on Friday, as markets stabilised a day after higher-than-expected U.S. inflation sent debt yields surging.

A stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation print of 7.5% on Thursday sent Treasury yields surging as traders ramped up bets of a 50 basis-point rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve at next month's meeting. The sell-off spilled over into euro zone bonds, with Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro area, rising 7 bps to its highest since 2018.

On Friday, after touching 0.301%, Germany's 10-year yield was down around 4 basis points to 0.28% by 0832 GMT, tracking moves in U.S. Treasuries, where 10-year yields were down 3 basis points. After a 13 bps surge on Thursday, Itay's 10-year yield was broadly unchanged at 1.91%, slightly below the highest since May 2020 at 1.924% touched on Thursday.

"I think it's natural to have some consolidation as we'd say after such a big move yesterday," said Peter McCallum, rates strategist at Mizuho in London, adding that euro zone bonds were generally following U.S. Treasuries on Friday. "It's not surprising to see the market pull back a little bit as the market readjusts."

McCallum added that late Thursday comments from Fed policymakers Tom Barkin and Mary Daly, who appeared less hawkish than James Bullard, whose comments pushed markets to ramp up Fed rate hike bets, are also helping markets stabilise. Euro zone bond markets were also supported by comments from European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, who said in an interview that raising interest rates now would not bring down record-high euro zone inflation and only hurt the economy.

The bank opened the door to rate hikes this year following its policy meeting last Thursday, sending bond yields surging. Focus will also be on a debt auction from Italy, which aims to raise up to 7.75 billion euros from bonds due 2024, 2029 and 2041.

Elsewhere, the recent surge in euro area bond yields is leading investment banks to revise their forecasts. Societe Generale now expects 10-year Bund yields to rise to 0.40% later in 2022, or 0.60% in an upside scenario, while Deutsche Bank expects a rise to 0.8% during the third quarter, the banks said in client notes.

