UK's Gatwick airport to reopen south terminal in time for summer

UK's second-largest airport Gatwick said on Friday it would reopen its south terminal next month, as it expects demand to pick up this summer, with coronavirus travel curbs having eased.

The airport said a number of airlines will start returning to the south terminal from March 27. The terminal shut down for nearly two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

