AMNS India expands biz to J&K, opens first hypermart outlet in UT

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AMNS India) on Friday announced the expansion of its business to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) with the opening of its first hypermart outlet.

AMNS India is a joint venture between two of the world's leading steelmakers ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel.

Located at Purmandal Morh in Jammu, the outlet will provide direct and immediate access to quality steel products to businesses operating in various segments such as infrastructure, housing, and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), the company said in a statement.

Hypermart is AMNS India's integrated platform for retail, trade and last-mile sales of steel grades for diverse segments involved in a range of manufacturing activities, including the production of fabricators, engineering goods and auto components.

Businesses across J&K will benefit from the customisation of orders and a wide range of value-added steel products available through hypermart.

Alain Legrix, director and vice-president (sales and marketing) of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India, said, ''We're proud to bring our premium range of steel products to support infrastructure development and industrial activity in this important region of northern India. Businesses will now have direct access to a range of bespoke steel products, underpinned by the quality, value and technology.'' AMNS India's hypermart network strategically spans several regions across the country, including Hazira, Taloja, Mangaluru, Ghaziabad, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Ludhiana and Jodhpur.

Currently, the hypermart division accounts for 20 per cent of AMNS India's overall revenues and this share is expected to rise to 30 per cent as the expansion plans for the network of outlets are underway.

