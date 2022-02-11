RHI Magnesita India posts 74 pc jump in net profit to Rs 75.9 cr in Dec quarter

RHI Magnesita India posted a 74 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 75.9 crore in the December 2021 quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

''Quarterly net profit of the company increased by 74 per cent to stand at Rs 75.9 crore from Rs 43.6 crore in December 2020 (quarter),'' the company said in a statement.

RHI Magnesita India Ltd is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-grade refractory products, systems and solutions.

The net sales for the quarter stood at Rs 545.5 crore, a jump of 42 per cent as compared with Rs Rs 384.4 crore in the year-ago period.

RHI Magnesita India MD and CEO Parmod Sagar said in the statement, ''We have started realising the positive impacts of the merger of our three legal entities in India. We have been able to respond to a buoyant market as a strong unified entity, which has resulted in encouraging growth for us in the past few months.'' PTI KKS KKS HRS hrs

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)