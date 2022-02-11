Left Menu

Renee Cosmetics raises USD 10 million in funding

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 16:21 IST
Renee Cosmetics raises USD 10 million in funding
  • Country:
  • India

Beauty Brand Renee Cosmetics on Friday said it has raised USD 10 million (Rs 75 crore) in funding from Mensa Brands along with existing investors.

The brand will use the capital to expand its product line and grow digital and offline presence, said a statement from Renee Cosmetics.

''The round (Series A) also witnessed participation from the existing investors including Equanimity and 9Unicorns. The brand has raised a total of USD 11 million till date, including the current round,'' it said.

Additionally, a part of the fund will also be leveraged for catalogue expansion and marketing budgets of Renee Cosmetics, which currently sells products through all leading online channels and over 500 stores in the country.

Founded by Aashka Goradia Goble along with Beardo co-founders duo Ashutosh Valani and Priyank Shah, Renee is a cruelty-free (no testing on animals) beauty brand offering a wide range of eye makeup, lip colours, skin serums and highlighters.

''This fundraise will help us expand our expertise into creating and formulating groundbreaking products. We are excited to initiate this next phase of our journey,” Goble said.

The brand boasts a portfolio of about 30 products across 3 categories.

The Indian cosmetics market was valued at about USD 13 billion in FY20 and expected to touch USD 29 billion in FY26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
2
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022