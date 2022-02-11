Amazon.in Launches a Dedicated Storefront for Ayurveda Products

Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Hon'ble Union Cabinet Minister, Ministry of Ayush officially inaugurates the storefront Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India • The Ayurveda storefront will enhance the visibility of unique Ayurveda products from Indian small businesses and D2C brands and showcase them to millions of Amazon customers across India • Overall selection of Ayurveda products on Amazon.in has increased nearly 3X in the last two years.

​Amazon India announced the launch of a dedicated storefront for Ayurveda products on its marketplace (Amazon.in). Officially launched by Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Hon'ble Union Cabinet Minister, Ministry of Ayush at a virtual event, the storefront will enhance the visibility of unique Ayurveda products such as various kinds of juices, skin-care supplements, immunity boosters, oils, and more from small businesses and D2C brands. The storefront will make shopping easier for customers who are trying out Ayurveda products for the first time by organizing the selection by focus areas and health benefits such as pain management, immunity boosters, blood purifiers, women's health, weight management, mental wellness etc. Sellers offering the products have also detailed out various commonly used herbs and ingredients in Ayurvedic products and their specific health benefits so that consumers can make an informed choice.

Speaking at the launch, Shri SarbanandaSonowal, Hon'ble Union Cabinet Minister, Ministry of Ayush said, "Ayush is the most traditional approach of healing and is part of our rich heritage. Ayush can play a foundational role in maintaining a healthy and disease-free lifestyle, it is more relevant than ever in the ongoing times. I would like to commend Amazon for taking the onus of spreading awareness about Ayush products offered by sellers across India through this initiative and providing impetus to the growth of local entrepreneurs engaged in Ayush business. Ministry is also promoting the Ayu-Raksha kit, Bala-Raksha kit and Swasthya Raksha kit developed by All India Institute of Ayurveda for protecting the people from COVID. These kits are a combo-pack of 3-4 Ayurveda medicines e.g.Samshamanivati, Anu Taila, Ayush kwath and Chyanprash. These kits can be made available to public by Amazon through e-commerce platform. As a nation, we need to take the necessary steps to encourage small and big companies as well as startups to focus on making Ayush a part of our daily lives which will be a step forward towards fulfilling Hon'ble Prime Minister of India's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat." Manish Tiwary, Country Manager, India Consumer Business, Amazon India said, "Ayurveda has always been a part of the Indian way of life and we are happy to launch this dedicated storefront. It will not only showcase a large selection of Ayurveda products from sellers across the country, but also help spread awareness about a healthier lifestyle. The Government of India is putting a special focus on creating awareness about Ayurveda and this storefront is a part of our efforts to contribute to this vision and make Ayurvedic products more accessible to customers. This initiative will enhance the visibility of Ayurveda products on Amazon.in and help thousands of sellers, especially emerging Indian brands to grow their business." While Ayurveda was traditionally practiced through clinics and wellness retreats, with e-commerce, Ayurvedic products are now a click away. Amidst the ongoing pandemic, Indians are falling back to Ayurveda, as pursuit of wellness, and healthy living has created an interest around natural wellness products. There has been a marked increase in the overall selection of Ayurveda products increasing nearly 3X in the last two years on Amazon.in. Apart from mainstream players, new-age Ayurvedic brands and direct-to-consumer start-ups like Kapiva, Upakarma, Auric, Cureveda and thousands of others have found success and scale with Amazon. This storefront will exclusively showcase products from emerging Indian brands, helping generate demand for their products.

Parag Kaushik, Co-Founder & Director, Upakarma Ayurveda, said, "There's been a surge in customers opting for Ayurveda products and leaning towards a healthier lifestyle and this reflects in the growth we are seeing in our business over the last many months. We had started Upakarma Ayurveda in 2017 and launched on Amazon.in in June 2018 and since then we have grown constantly with our business growing 100% YOY. We are really excited about this dedicated Ayurveda storefront that will not just bring more visibility to products from sellers like us but also help customers in choosing the healthier option conveniently.

