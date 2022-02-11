Best Agrolife Limited to be the first agrochemical company in India to manufacture Spiromesifen Technical

New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Listed among the top 15 agrochemical companies in India, Best Agrolife Limited (BAL) on Wednesday has been granted registration for indigenous manufacturing of Spiromesifen Technical u/s 9 (3) by Central Insecticides Board & Registration Committee in the 436th RC meeting. With this BAL becomes the first Indian agrochemical company to manufacture Spiromesifen Technical in India.

Spiromesifen acts as a very effective insecticide and miticide that controls red spider mite in brinjal, whitefly & mite in cotton, European red mite & red spider mite in apple, chili & Okra, yellow mite in chili etc. While the market for Spiromesifen in North America, Latin America, Europe, Brazil, Spain, and Germany is growing at a moderate rate, there is a huge demand for this in the Asia Pacific and it is growing significantly. As of now, it's available in one solo formulation - Spiromesifen 22.9% SC in India where the market size is around 400 KL.

Vimal Alawadhi, Managing Director - Best Agrolife Limited said, "Spiromesifen will give leverage to BAL to introduce its patented & innovative formulations as our R&D Team was already working on it to bring its improved formulations in the form of novel combinations where not only efficacy of the product will be more but also its scope & market size will further increase by strategic alliances with leading companies in the domestic and international market. Our novel products will emerge as a very effective solution in the management & control of Mites in various crops like Tea, Vegetables & Fruit crops, etc. ultimately improving the quality & yield of the produce. Rising population and compelling food security, is driving up demand for such advanced molecules like Spiromesifen in the country." BAL, the fastest growing agrochemical company in India, has more than 70 products, 80+ technical manufacturing licenses, above 360+ formulation licenses, 30,000+ MPTA manufacturing formulation capacity, and 7000+ MTPA integrated state-of-the-art technical plants. A leading manufacturer of agro-inputs, BAL has recently started the production in its subsidiary unit Seedlings India Pvt. Ltd.

