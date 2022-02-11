Left Menu

GHFL reports flat Q3 PAT at Rs 42.89 crore

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-02-2022 16:38 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 16:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Specialty polyester films manufacturer Garware Hi-Tech Films, formerly known as Garware Polyester, on Friday reported a marginal increase in its profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 42.89 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The company had reported a PAT of Rs 42.78 crore during the corresponding period of 2020-21, Garware Hi-Tech Films (GHFL) said in a statement.

Revenue of the company during the quarter under review grew by 18.1 per cent to Rs 333.90 crore, compared to Rs 282.65 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

''Leveraging on our technology and expertise, we are increasingly optimistic in transitioning towards a business-to-consumer (B2C) company providing highly specialised and value-added products in the marketplace.

''Our focus in the current year remains on growing the sales network of dealers, distributors and applicators in key markets of the US and Europe with hi-tech products for consumers,'' GHFL Chairperson and Managing Director S B Garware said.

The company continues to maintain its growth momentum, including in exports that continues to witness strong growth, GHFL vice-chairperson and joint managing director Monika Garware said.

''The outlook for the rest of the year continues to remain promising. We are hopeful of surpassing our previous best performance in the remaining part of the financial year,'' she added.

