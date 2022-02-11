SJVN awards electro mechanical works of Dhaulasidh project to Voith Hydro

State-run SJVN Ltd on Friday said it has signed an agreement with Voith Hydro for the electro mechanical works of 66 MW Dhaulasidh Hydro Electric Project.

The electro-mechanical project is worth Rs 136.64 crore, SJVN Chairman and Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma said in a statement.

The civil & hydro-mechanical works of the project have already been awarded in May 2021. The construction activities at various civil components of the project are in full swing.

The foundation stone of 66 MW Dhaulasidh Hydro Electric Project had been laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 27th December 2021.

The Centre has already approved the project cost of Rs 687.97 crore and has also accorded a budgetary support of Rs 21.6 crore for this project.

The project is targeted for completion in May 2025.

