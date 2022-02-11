Left Menu

SJVN awards electro mechanical works of Dhaulasidh project to Voith Hydro

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2022 16:42 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 16:42 IST
SJVN awards electro mechanical works of Dhaulasidh project to Voith Hydro
  • Country:
  • India

State-run SJVN Ltd on Friday said it has signed an agreement with Voith Hydro for the electro mechanical works of 66 MW Dhaulasidh Hydro Electric Project.

The electro-mechanical project is worth Rs 136.64 crore, SJVN Chairman and Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma said in a statement.

The civil & hydro-mechanical works of the project have already been awarded in May 2021. The construction activities at various civil components of the project are in full swing.

The foundation stone of 66 MW Dhaulasidh Hydro Electric Project had been laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 27th December 2021.

The Centre has already approved the project cost of Rs 687.97 crore and has also accorded a budgetary support of Rs 21.6 crore for this project.

The project is targeted for completion in May 2025.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
2
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022