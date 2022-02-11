German bond yields fall as market recovers but focus still on Fed

German bond yields fell on Friday, as markets stabilised a day after higher-than-expected U.S. inflation sent debt yields surging. A stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation print of 7.5% on Thursday sent Treasury yields surging as traders ramped up bets of a 50 basis-point rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve at next month's meeting.

The sell-off spilled over into euro zone bonds, with Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro area, rising 7 bps to its highest since 2018. On Friday, after touching 0.301%, Germany's 10-year yield was down around 3 basis points to 0.27% by 1110 GMT, tracking moves in U.S. Treasuries, where 10-year yields were also down 3 basis points. Bond yields move inversely with prices.

Other high-grade yields were also down 1-2 bps on the day. "I think it's natural to have some consolidation as we'd say after such a big move yesterday," said Peter McCallum, rates strategist at Mizuho in London, adding that euro zone bonds were generally following U.S. Treasuries on Friday.

"It's not surprising to see the market pull back a little bit as the market readjusts." McCallum added that late Thursday comments from Fed policymakers Tom Barkin and Mary Daly, who appeared less hawkish than James Bullard, whose comments pushed markets to ramp up Fed rate hike bets, are also helping markets stabilise.

Euro zone bond markets were also supported by comments from European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, who said in an interview that raising interest rates now would not bring down record-high euro zone inflation and only hurt the economy. The bank opened the door to rate hikes this year following its policy meeting last Thursday, sending bond yields surging.

Though also stabilising, southern European debt, the biggest beneficiaries of ECB stimulus, continued to underperform on Friday. After a 13 bps surge on Thursday, Italy's 10-year yield was rose as much as 5 bps to 1.946%, a new high since May 2020, pushing the closely watched premium over German yields briefly to 166 bps, the largest since July 2020.

The move came as Italy's cost of funding climbed further, reaching the highest since May 2020 at an auction on Friday, where it raised 7.75 billion euros over three bonds maturing in 2024, 2029 and 2041. The yield rise eased slightly following the auction and 10-year yields were last up 3 bps to 1.93%.

Spanish and Greek 10-year yields touched the highest since March 2020 at 1.202% and 2.642% respectively. Elsewhere, the recent surge in euro area bond yields is leading investment banks to revise their forecasts.

Societe Generale now expects 10-year Bund yields to rise to 0.40% later in 2022, or 0.60% in an upside scenario, while Deutsche Bank expects a rise to 0.8% during the third quarter, the banks said in client notes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)