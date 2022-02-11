Left Menu

NHPC's net profit falls 7.5 pc to Rs 888.8 cr in Dec quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2022 17:32 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 17:32 IST
NHPC's net profit falls 7.5 pc to Rs 888.8 cr in Dec quarter
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned hydropower giant NHPC reported a nearly 7.5 per cent dip in its consolidated net profit to Rs 888.76 crore in the December 2021 quarter, mainly due to lower revenues.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 961.64 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, according to a BSE filing.

Its total income in October-December 2021 stood at Rs 2,373.72 crore, compared with Rs 2,610.69 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's board in its meeting on Friday declared the payment of interim dividend at the rate of 13.10 per cent (Rs 1.31 per equity share) on the face value of paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each for 2021-22.

The board has fixed February 23 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of the interim dividend.

The interim dividend shall be paid/ dispatched within the period as stipulated in the Companies Act, 2013.

The board also approved the proposal for a change of the company's logo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
2
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022