Indian Premier League: All That You Need To Know About Auctions

The 15th IPL auction is the last mega-event as the BCCI is planning to do away with the concept as most franchises don't want their stable core to be tinkered with.

The PTI gives you a list of the lowdown of ready references for Saturday's auctions 1. City of Auction: Bengaluru 2. Venue of Auction: ITC Gardenia 3. Time of Auction: 12 noon 4. Dates of Auction: Feb 12 and 13 5. Teams (10): CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, DC, PBKS, RR, SRH, Gujarat Titans (*), Lucknow Supergiant (*) (* indicates new teams) 6. Total Purse for Auction: INR 90 crore per franchise 7. Minimum Amount per Franchise must spend: Rs 67.5 crore/90 crore 8: Squad Strength: Minimum Players: 18; Maximum Players: 25 9. Slabs of Base Prices: INR 2 Cr, 1.5 Cr, 1 Cr, 75 lk, 50 lk, 40 lk, 30 lk, 20 lk 10. Distribution of Players: 229 capped (Int'l), 354 Uncapped (domestic), 7 from ICC Associate nations 11. Saturday Bidding Process: 161 players will come under hammer on Day 1 2nd day will have accelerated process 12: Meaning of Accelerated Process: Here franchises put up a common wish-list of players they want to auction 13: Status of Right To Match Cards (RTM): NO RTM Cards available 14: Concept of Silent Tie-Breaker: When two teams are tied and exhausted all their purse trying to bid for a player, they can submit a final closed bid amount and the one who's bid more will get the player. The extra amount bid is to be deposited with BCCI and will not be part of the INR 90 cr purse. The process can be repeated till a clear winner emerges.

15: Oldest player at auction: Imran Tahir of SA at 43 years 16: Youngest Player at Auction: Noor Ahmed of Afghanistan at 17 years 17: Name of Auctioneer: Hugh Edmeades.

18: Purse Left: DC (47.5 cr), MI (48 crore), CSK (48 cr), KKR (48 cr), Gujarat (52cr), RCB (57 cr), Lucknow (59), RR (62cr), SRH (68 cr), PBKS (72 cr) 19: Major Players Retained: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Kieron Pollard.... =============================================== Other Details High End India Players to Watch Out for (Likely INR 10 cr to 20 Cr bracket) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Shreyas Iyer Ishan Kishan Shardul Thakur Deepak Chahar Harshal Patel Avesh Khan Yuzvendra Chahal Washington Sundar Shikhar Dhawan Devdutt Padikkal Deepak Hooda Senior Players To attract Decent bids (likely INR 5) -------------------------------------------------------- Bhuvneshwar Kumar Dinesh Karthik Ambati Rayudu Robin Uthappa R Ashwin Umesh Yadav Mo Shami Capped and Uncapped young Indian players (INR 5 cr plus) -------------------------------------------------------------- Shahrukh Khan Ravi Srinivas Sai Kishore Nitish Rana Rahul Tripathi Rahul Chahar Rinku Singh Likely Big Foreign Buys (INR 10 cr to 15 cr bracket) -------------------------------------------------------- David Warner Quinton de Kock Kagiso Rabada Jason Holder Jason Roy Jonny Bairstow U-19 picks performers -------------------------- Rajvardhan Hangargekar Raj Angad Bawa Vicky Ostwal Yash Dhull Syed Mushtaq T20 and Vijay Hazare One Day Performers --------------------------------------------------------------- Yash Thakur Abhinav Manohar Mujtaba Yousuf Mayank Yadav Ritwick Roy Chowdhury Abhishek Sharma.

