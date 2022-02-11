Left Menu

Forex reserves rise to USD 631.953 bln

The countrys foreign exchange reserves increased by USD 2.198 billion to USD 631.953 billion in the week ended February 4, RBI data showed. In the previous week ended January 28, the reserves had declined by USD 4.531 billion to USD 629.755 billion.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 18:04 IST
Forex reserves rise to USD 631.953 bln
  • Country:
  • India

The country's foreign exchange reserves increased by USD 2.198 billion to USD 631.953 billion in the week ended February 4, RBI data showed. In the previous week ended January 28, the reserves had declined by USD 4.531 billion to USD 629.755 billion. It touched a lifetime high of USD 642.453 billion in the week ended September 3, 2021.

During the reporting week, the surge in the foreign exchange reserves was on account of a rise in the Foreign Currency Assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, and gold reserves, according to Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly data released on Friday.

FCA increased by USD 2.251 billion to USD 568.329 billion in the week ended February 4.

Expressed in dollar terms, FCA include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves declined by USD 210 million to USD 39.283 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) increased by USD 98 million to USD 19.108 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF rose by USD 59 million to USD 5.233 billion in the reporting week, as per the data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
2
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022