Grenade attack by terrorists in J-K's Bandipora, three policemen injured

At least three policemen were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said here.

The ultras lobbed a grenade towards the cops near Nishat park in Bandipora, the officials said.

They said the grenade blast was followed by firing as well. ''At least three policemen have sustained injuries in the attack,'' the officials said adding further details were awaited.

