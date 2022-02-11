Train services partially affected as goods train derails in Kerala

Train services were partially affected in Ernakulam-Thrissur route on Friday after a goods train derailed near Pudukkad station resulting in cancellation of at least four trains.

There were no causalities or injuries to railway staff or public, a Southern Railway statement said.

It said traffic through an unaffected line was restored immediately and work is in progress to restore the traffic through the affected track.

''At 14.00 hrs today, a locomotive and three leading wagons of empty BTPN goods train running towards Ernakulam derailed between Pudukkad-Irinjalakkuda stations in Shoranur-Ernakulam (down line) section'', it said.

A total of four trains have been cancelled fully while services of four other trains were cancelled partially following the derailment of goods train, officials said.

