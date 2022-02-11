Rupee dips by 21 paise to nearly 7-week low on strong dollar

The rupee plunged by 21 paise to a nearly seven-week low of 75.36 against the US currency on Friday on forex outflows and a strong dollar after a spike in inflation in the US boosted expectations of an aggressive rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Forex traders said muted domestic equities, sustained foreign fund outflows and elevated crude oil prices weighed on the local unit, which declined for a fourth straight day losing a total of 67 paise against the greenback.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 75.40 against the American dollar, and later witnessed an intra-day high of 75.27 and a low of 75.46 against the greenback.

The local unit finally ended the day at 75.36, down 21 paise from the previous close. On Thursday, the rupee had closed at 74.94 provisionally but later settled at 75.15 after the Reserve Bank of India kept the benchmark lending rate unchanged and said it will continue with the accommodative stance.

The rupee closed the week with a loss of 67 paise pr 0.89 per cent amid foreign fund outflows and high crude oil prices.

The rupee became the worst-performing currency among Asian peers following policy divergence, broad-based strength in dollar, risk-averse sentiments and foreign fund outflows from equities, said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Growing expectations of 50 bps hike by US Fed in March after a four-decade high inflation print, dampened the risk appetite and gave a desired push to dollar, Parmar said.

Consumer prices in the US spurted by 7.5 per cent in January compared with a year earlier, which was the steepest year-over-year increase since February 1982.

''Rupee fell against the US dollar after inflation in the US rose sharply in January. The US consumer prices rose solidly in January, leading to the biggest annual increase in inflation in 40 years, fueling financial markets speculation for a big jump in interest rate from the Federal Reserve next month,'' said Gaurang Somaiya, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Dollar has gained against its major crosses following an uptick in inflation. Focus will be on the preliminary consumer sentiment number and that could extend gains for the dollar, Somaiya said, adding ''we expect the dollar to trade with a positive bias and quote in the range of 75.05 and 75.80.'' According to Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at LKP Securities, this week the rupee traded weak on back of higher crude prices, and higher dollar price kept pressure on rupee. ''Rupee range can be seen between 75.10-75.75 in the week ahead.'' On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex ended 773.11 points or 1.31 per cent lower at 58,152.92, while the broader NSE Nifty settled down 231.10 points or 1.31 per cent at 17,374.75.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.45 per cent to USD 91.82 per barrel. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.35 per cent higher at 95.88.

Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,732.58 crore, as per stock exchange data.

