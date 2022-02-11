Bosch Global Software Technologies Expands Its Footprint in India; Launches Center in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Telangana, India – Business Wire India • Aims to establish a strong talent network and advanced innovation ecosystem in the region • Tap local talent for automotive engineering and digital enterprise business to strengthen its Global Delivery Network Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW), formerly known as Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions, one of the world's leading global suppliers of technology and software services, today announced the launch of its new center in Hyderabad. BGSW is the largest software and technology center for Bosch outside Germany with a delivery & sales network across several global locations such as Mexico, Vietnam, North America, Japan, Germany, Middle East, and India. While BGSW is headquartered in Bangalore, being a global hub for software, it caters to customers and partners across geographies and industries in their digitalization journey.

In addition to its current operations at Bangalore and Coimbatore, BGSW is expanding to Hyderabad in 2022. Spread over two facilities in Hi-tech City, Bosch's new technology and innovation R&D center in Hyderabad will augment the company's focus on Automotive Engineering and Digital Enterprise. Bosch aims to leverage Hyderabad's thriving software ecosystem to access world-class talent, build expertise and centers of excellence in new emerging technologies, and harness local leadership to strengthen its global delivery network.

“In the last two decades, we have grown in multiple dimensions evolving into the largest technology center for Bosch outside of Germany, having footprint of product engineering for every business of Bosch. As our expansion of talent base grows outside India and within, we continue to make target investments in world-class infrastructure and innovation labs to strengthen our software expertise. Our new Hyderabad center will have Centers of Excellence working on the application of electronics and computation to solve domain problems such as autonomous driving, vehicle computing, gateways, V2X (vehicle-to-anything) connectivity, electrification, safety. There are similar opportunities in other domains like healthcare, energy and more. At BGSW, our strategy is to be Fit-for-Future and our presence in Hyderabad will help us leverage best-in-class talent to strengthen our global delivery network,'' said Dattatri Salagame, CEO, President, and Managing Director, Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW).

The company is looking to ramp up to 3000 professionals in the Hyderabad center by 2025. Additionally, it is also looking for fresh talent from universities and colleges in the areas of - Electronics & Communication Engineering (ECE), Computer Science, Mechatronics Engineering, and Instrumentation. BGSW plans to provide flexibility to its associates to work from anywhere, in line with present-day workplace practices.

Speaking about the new center, Kiran Sundara Raman, Vice President, Center Head, Hyderabad said, “Our focus in Hyderabad is to build and deliver global programs in new-age automotive and digital technologies including classical Powertrain, Active and Passive safety, e-Mobility, and cross-domain computing solutions. We would like to leverage the talent market and build a global talent pool in technologies such as Cloud, AIoT/ML, Cyber and embedded security. We believe that with this expansion, BGSW will be able to bring Software centric innovation to products for both Indian and global markets of Bosch.” The company recently changed its name from Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions (RBEI) to Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW). The company is looking to strengthen its R&D capability with national expansion plans and targeted investments to strengthen its software expertise.

About BGSW Bosch Global Software Technologies Pvt Ltd, BGSW (formerly known as Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions) is a 100% owned subsidiary of Robert Bosch GmbH, one of the world’s leading global suppliers of technology and services, offering end-to-end Engineering, IT, and Business Solutions. With over 23,000 associates, it’s the largest software development center of Bosch, outside Germany, indicating that it’s the Technology Powerhouse of Bosch in India with a global footprint and presence in US, Europe and the Asia Pacific region. With our unique ability to offer end-to-end solutions that connect sensors, software, and services, we enable businesses to move from the traditional to digital or improve businesses by introducing a digital element in their products and processes.

About Bosch in India In India, Bosch is a leading supplier of technology and services in the areas of Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. Additionally, Bosch has in India the largest development center outside Germany, for end to end engineering and technology solutions. The Bosch Group operates in India through twelve companies: Bosch Limited – the flagship company of the Bosch Group in India – Bosch Chassis Systems India Private Limited, Bosch Rexroth (India) Private Limited, Bosch Global Software Technologies, Bosch Automotive Electronics India Private Limited, Bosch Electrical Drives India Private Limited, BSH Home Appliances Private Limited, ETAS Automotive India Private Limited, Robert Bosch Automotive Steering Private Limited, Automobility Services and Solutions Private Limited, Newtech Filter India Private Limited and MivinEngg. Technologies Private Limited. In India, Bosch set-up its manufacturing operations in 1951, which has grown over the years to include 16 manufacturing sites, and seven development and application centers. The Bosch Group in India employs over 31,500 associates and generated consolidated sales of about ₨.19,996 crores* (2.54 billion euros) in fiscal year 2020 of which ₨. 14,011 crores*(1.78 billion euros) are from consolidated sales to third parties. The Bosch Group in India has close to 15,650 research and development associates. Additional information can be accessed at www.bosch.in The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 395,000 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2020). The company generated sales of 71.5 billion euros in 2020. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT provider, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, Industry 4.0, and connected mobility. Bosch is pursuing a vision of mobility that is sustainable, safe, and exciting. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group’s strategic objective is to facilitate connected living with products and solutions that either contain artificial intelligence (AI) or have been developed or manufactured with its help. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is “Invented for life.” The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 440 subsidiary and regional companies in some 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch’s global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. With its more than 400 locations worldwide, the Bosch Group has been carbon neutral since the first quarter of 2020. The basis for the company’s future growth is its innovative strength. At 129 locations across the globe, Bosch employs some 73,000 associates in research and development, of which nearly 34,000 are software engineers.

The company was set up in Stuttgart in 1886 by Robert Bosch (1861–1942) as “Workshop for Precision Mechanics and Electrical Engineering.” The special ownership structure of Robert Bosch GmbH guarantees the entrepreneurial freedom of the Bosch Group, making it possible for the company to plan over the long term and to undertake significant upfront investments in the safeguarding of its future. Ninety-four percent of the share capital of Robert Bosch GmbH is held by Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH, a charitable foundation. The remaining shares are held by Robert Bosch GmbH and by a corporation owned by the Bosch family. The majority of voting rights are held by Robert Bosch Industrietreuhand KG, an industrial trust. The entrepreneurial ownership functions are carried out by the trust.

