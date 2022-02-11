Left Menu

Inox Wind net loss widens to Rs 63.95 cr in Dec quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 18:55 IST
Inox Wind on Friday reported widening of its net loss to Rs 63.95 crore for the December quarter, mainly due to lower revenues.

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 51.97 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2020, it said in a BSE filing.

Total income dipped to Rs 185.91 crore in the quarter from Rs 209.44 crore in the same period a year ago.

