Japan urges its citizens in Ukraine to leave immediately

The Japanese foreign ministry said on Friday it had issued an advisory urging Japanese nationals in Ukraine to leave immediately. Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border, raising fears of war. There are about 150 Japanese citizens in Ukraine, a foreign ministry official said.

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 19:10 IST
The Japanese foreign ministry said on Friday it had issued an advisory urging Japanese nationals in Ukraine to leave immediately.

Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border, raising fears of war. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said earlier an invasion could come at any time. Moscow has denied any plans to invade. There are about 150 Japanese citizens in Ukraine, a foreign ministry official said.

