Sitharaman pitches for early resolution of taxation issues faced by Indian firms in Australia

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday met Australian Minister of Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan and called for early resolution of taxation issues faced by the Indian firms in Australia.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 19:37 IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Australian minister Dan Tehan in New Delhi on 11 February (photo/twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday met Australian Minister of Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan and called for early resolution of taxation issues faced by the Indian firms in Australia. "FM Smt @nsitharaman (Nirmala Sitharaman) and Minister Mr @DanTehanWannon (Dan Tehan) highlighted the importance of an early resolution of ongoing issue of taxation of off-shore income of Indian firms in Australia," the Ministry of Finance said in a tweet.

During the meeting, the two leaders "acknowledged the noteworthy development between India-Australia ties which have seen an upward trajectory over the past few years." "Both, India and Australia, attach great importance to the wide-ranging engagements by the two sides," the Finance Ministry said. (ANI)

