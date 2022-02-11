Rly ministry has approved rolling stock for Navi Mumbai metro, says CIDCO
PTI | Thane | Updated: 11-02-2022 19:46 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 19:42 IST
The railway ministry has approved train coaches and electrical systems for the Navi Mumbai Metro, the Maharashtra government-run planning authority CIDCO said on Friday.
In a tweet, CIDCO vice chairperson and managing director Sanjay Mukherjee said the approval given to the rolling stock, railway lingo for trains, was significant and now approval remains only for the civil part of the project. The much-awaited Navi Mumbai metro is ''now in the very last lap'', Mukherjee added.
