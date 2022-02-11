Left Menu

Apollo Hospitals' net profit jumps 82 pc to Rs 243 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2022 19:42 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 19:42 IST
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise on Friday said its consolidated net profit increased 81.34 per cent to Rs 243.25 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The healthcare provider had reported a net profit of Rs 134.15 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Its total income during October-December 2021 increased to Rs 3,656.08 crore, compared with Rs 2,765.35 crore in the year-ago period, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise said in a regulatory filing.

''The third quarter saw us continue on the path to recovery in line with the revival in the overall economy,'' Apollo Hospitals Group Chairman Prathap C Reddy noted.

