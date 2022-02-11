Left Menu

Zomato shares tank 6 pc after earnings announcement

Shares of online food delivery platform Zomato on Friday tanked 6 per cent after the company reported narrowing of consolidated net loss to Rs 67.2 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.The stock tumbled 6.08 per cent to settle at Rs 88.75 on BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2022 19:46 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 19:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Shares of online food delivery platform Zomato on Friday tanked 6 per cent after the company reported narrowing of consolidated net loss to Rs 67.2 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The stock tumbled 6.08 per cent to settle at Rs 88.75 on BSE. During the day, it tanked 9.15 per cent to Rs 85.85.

On NSE, it declined 6.08 per cent to close at Rs 88.70.

''Zomato reported lukewarm results in 3Q FY22,'' according to a research report by JM Financial Institutional Securities Limited. Zomato Ltd on Thursday reported narrowing of consolidated net loss to Rs 67.2 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021, on the back of better revenue growth.

The company, which had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 352.6 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, said it is updating the upper limit of its potential investments in the food delivery category to USD 400 million cash over the next two years.

Its consolidated revenue from operations during October-December 2021 stood at Rs 1,112 crore as against Rs 609.4 crore in the year-ago period, Zomato said in a regulatory filing.

It further said total expenses in the third quarter were higher at Rs 1,642.6 crore as against Rs 755.7 crore in the same period last fiscal.

During the quarter, the company said the reduction in customer delivery charges and a soft impact of post-COVID-19 reopening, including some shift from delivery to dining out, resulted in a weak gross order value growth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

