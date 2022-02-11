Left Menu

Sona Company gets CCI nod for stake buy in Sajjan India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 19:44 IST
Sona Company gets CCI nod for stake buy in Sajjan India
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission on Friday approved acquisition of certain stake in Sajjan India Ltd by Sona Company.

The proposed transaction relates to investment in Sajjan India by way of acquisition of equity shares, according to a combination notice filed with the regulator.

Sajjan India is engaged in manufacture of chemical compounds, manufacture and trade of specialty chemicals, manufacture and trade of chemical compounds used in dyes and pigments and that of chemical reagents, among others.

Sona Company Pte Ltd is an investment company incorporated under laws of Singapore.

''Commission approves acquisition of equity share capital of Sajjan India Limited by Sona Company (a portfolio company under CVC Partners),'' a tweet by the regulator stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
3
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022