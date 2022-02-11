US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after selloff on inflation worries

Wall Street's main indexes opened slightly higher on Friday after a sharp selloff in the previous session when soaring inflation numbers raised fears about quicker interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 26.30 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 35,267.89.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.19 points, or 0.05%, at 4,506.27, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 27.98 points, or 0.20%, to 14,213.62 at the opening bell.

