PTC India constitutes 3-member panel for new products

Power trading solutions provider PTC India said it has constituted a three-member Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) for formulating new products and initiatives for the power sector. The panel comprises S K Soonee (founder CEO, POSOCO) and Rajeev Sharma (former CMD, PFC). The third member is also expected to join soon, PTC said in a statement. The three-member High-Level Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) would guide the company in formulating and implementing new products and initiatives for the Indian power sector.

It is business-critical to include expert viewpoints with diverse perspectives, and this expert committee will guide the company and ensure the development of robust and innovative products/solutions, it added.

Both Soonee and Sharma are veterans of the Indian power sector and bring on board their vast knowledge and experience in areas like system operation, transmission and power financing, the statement said. Rajib K Mishra, CMD in-charge, PTC India Ltd, said, ''Power market is changing at a rapid pace, and PTC India would like to create a think tank of highly experienced industry veterans and experts to meet and evolve in the next phase of growth.'' PTC India, a Government of India initiative, is the pioneer in starting a power market in the country. The company has maintained its leadership position in power trading since inception. PTC has also been mandated by the government to trade electricity with Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)