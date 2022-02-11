Left Menu

PTC India constitutes 3-member panel for new products

The three-member High-Level Technical Advisory Committee TAC would guide the company in formulating and implementing new products and initiatives for the Indian power sector.It is business-critical to include expert viewpoints with diverse perspectives, and this expert committee will guide the company and ensure the development of robust and innovative productssolutions, it added.Both Soonee and Sharma are veterans of the Indian power sector and bring on board their vast knowledge and experience in areas like system operation, transmission and power financing, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 20:33 IST
PTC India constitutes 3-member panel for new products
  • Country:
  • India

Power trading solutions provider PTC India said it has constituted a three-member Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) for formulating new products and initiatives for the power sector. The panel comprises S K Soonee (founder CEO, POSOCO) and Rajeev Sharma (former CMD, PFC). The third member is also expected to join soon, PTC said in a statement. The three-member High-Level Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) would guide the company in formulating and implementing new products and initiatives for the Indian power sector.

It is business-critical to include expert viewpoints with diverse perspectives, and this expert committee will guide the company and ensure the development of robust and innovative products/solutions, it added.

Both Soonee and Sharma are veterans of the Indian power sector and bring on board their vast knowledge and experience in areas like system operation, transmission and power financing, the statement said. Rajib K Mishra, CMD in-charge, PTC India Ltd, said, ''Power market is changing at a rapid pace, and PTC India would like to create a think tank of highly experienced industry veterans and experts to meet and evolve in the next phase of growth.'' PTC India, a Government of India initiative, is the pioneer in starting a power market in the country. The company has maintained its leadership position in power trading since inception. PTC has also been mandated by the government to trade electricity with Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
3
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022