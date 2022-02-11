Rly ministry has approved rolling stock for Navi Mumbai metro, says CIDCO

The railway ministry on Friday approved train coaches and electrical systems for the Navi Mumbai Metro, an official with the Maharashtra government-run planning authority CIDCO said.

In a tweet, CIDCO vice chairperson and managing director Sanjay Mukherjee said the approval given to the rolling stock, railway lingo for trains, was significant and now approval remains only for the civil part of the project.

The much-awaited Navi Mumbai metro is ''now in the very last lap'', Mukherjee added. The City Industrial and Development Corporation (CIDCO) is developing four elevated routes under the Navi Mumbai Metro, with the 11-kilometre first phase between Belapur and Pendhar having 11 stations and a depot in Taloja.

