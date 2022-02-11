ICAI to introduce peer review mechanism for firms offering assurance services

Chartered accountants' apex body ICAI on Friday said it has decided to put in place a peer review mechanism in a phased manner for firms rendering assurance services to certain categories of entities.

The implementation of the mechanism will start from April 1 in a phased matter.

It will be initially applicable for practice units (firms) that have undertaken statutory audit of enterprises and whose equity or debt securities are listed in India, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) said in a release.

Dayaniwas Sharma, Chairman of the Peer Review Board of ICAI, said the rollout would steadily cover firms providing assurance services to companies other than those listed on stock exchanges.

''The second phase is for the firms which have undertaken statutory audit of unlisted public companies having paid-up capital of not less than Rs 500 crore or having annual turnover of not less than Rs 1,000 crore or having, in aggregate, outstanding loans, debentures and deposits of not less than Rs 500 crore as on the March 31st of immediately preceding financial year,'' he noted.

In the third phase, the mechanism will be implemented for firms which have undertaken the statutory audit of entities and have raised funds from public or banks or financial institutions of over Rs 50 crore during the period under review or of any body corporate, including trusts.

The last leg of the mandate covers firms conducting audits of branches of public sector banks, the release said.

''This is a historic decision to mandate the peer review mechanism for certain categories of firms rendering assurance services to specific class of entities and will go a long way in enhancing the audit quality,'' ICAI President Nihar N Jambusaria said.

