EU, UK plan "intensive" Northern Ireland talks in coming days

European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic and British Foreign Minister Liz Truss said on Friday their officials would continue "intensive" discussions over Northern Ireland in the coming days after their third in-person meeting.

"They agreed on the need for progress in their talks in the interest of people in Northern Ireland, to stay in close touch and that officials will continue intensive discussions in the coming days", the two said in a joint statement.

