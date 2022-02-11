Left Menu

Over 6.2 cr ITRs, 21 lakh audit reports filed on new e-filing portal

Sahaj can be filed by an individual having income of up to Rs 50 lakh and who receives income from salary, one house propertyother sources interest etc. ITR-4 can be filed by individuals, HUFs and firms with total income of up to Rs 50 lakh and having income from business and profession.

Over 6.2 crore income tax returns and about 21 lakh tax audit reports have been filed on the new e-filing portal since June last year. The new income tax portal was launched on June 7, 2021.

''More than 6.2 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) and about 21 lakh major Tax Audit Reports (TARs) have been filed on the new e-Filing portal of the Income Tax Department as on 10th February 2022,'' the tax department said in a statement. Out of the 6.2 crore ITRs filed for AY 2021-22, 48 per cent are ITR-1 (2.97 crore), 9 per cent ITR-2 (56 lakh), 13 per cent ITR-3 (83 lakh), and 27 per cent ITR-4 (1.66 crore), ITR-5 (11.3 lakh), ITR-6 (5.2 lakh) and ITR-7 (1.41 lakh). The government had in January extended till March 15 the deadline for corporates to file income tax returns for the fiscal ended March 2021, while the same for filing tax audit report and transfer pricing audit report for 2020-21 fiscal is February 15. ITR Form 1 (Sahaj) and ITR Form 4 (Sugam) are simpler forms that cater to a large number of small and medium taxpayers. Sahaj can be filed by an individual having income of up to Rs 50 lakh and who receives income from salary, one house property/other sources (interest etc). ITR-4 can be filed by individuals, HUFs and firms with total income of up to Rs 50 lakh and having income from business and profession. ITR-3 is filed by people having income as profits from business/ profession, while ITR-5, 6 and 7 are filed by LLPs, businesses and trusts, respectively.

