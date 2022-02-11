IAF airlifts 104 stranded passengers between J-K, Ladakh

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday airlifted 104 stranded passengers between the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, officials said.

An AN-32 aircraft of the IAF also airlifted two passengers from Kargil to Chandigarh, they said.

As many as 76 passengers were airlifted from Jammu to Kargil and 28 from Kargil to Jammu. The next flight is scheduled on February 14 between Kargil and Srinagar.

The IAF operates C-17, C-130 and AN-32 aircraft regularly to airlift stranded passengers between Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in view of the closure of the 434-km Srinagar-Leh national highway owing to heavy snowfall in January.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)