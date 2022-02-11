Left Menu

IAF airlifts 104 stranded passengers between J-K, Ladakh

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-02-2022 21:22 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 21:06 IST
IAF airlifts 104 stranded passengers between J-K, Ladakh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday airlifted 104 stranded passengers between the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, officials said.

An AN-32 aircraft of the IAF also airlifted two passengers from Kargil to Chandigarh, they said.

As many as 76 passengers were airlifted from Jammu to Kargil and 28 from Kargil to Jammu. The next flight is scheduled on February 14 between Kargil and Srinagar.

The IAF operates C-17, C-130 and AN-32 aircraft regularly to airlift stranded passengers between Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in view of the closure of the 434-km Srinagar-Leh national highway owing to heavy snowfall in January.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
3
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022