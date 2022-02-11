Canada's Ontario province declares state of emergency

Canada's Ontario province declared a state of emergency on Friday, amid the ongoing trucker protests against COVID mandates, Premier Doug Ford told reporters.

"I will convene Cabinet to use legal authorities to urgently enact orders that will make crystal clear it is illegal and punishable to block and impede the movement of goods, people and service along critical infrastructure," Ford said in a press briefing.

Ford also pledged new legal action against protesters, including fines and potential jail time for non-compliance with the government's orders.

