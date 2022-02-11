Left Menu

Irish private sector unions call for pay rises of up to 5.5%

Ireland's Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) on Friday advised unions with members in the private sector to seek pay increases of between 2.5% and 5.5% this year, a wider range than guided just two months ago after a further rise in inflation. In December, ICTU's private sector committee recommended asking for pay rises of 2.5% to 4.5%.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 11-02-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 21:54 IST
Irish private sector unions call for pay rises of up to 5.5%
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Ireland's Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) on Friday advised unions with members in the private sector to seek pay increases of between 2.5% and 5.5% this year, a wider range than guided just two months ago after a further rise in inflation. In December, ICTU's private sector committee recommended asking for pay rises of 2.5% to 4.5%. But Ireland's inflation rate has since hit a fresh 20-year high of 5.5% and policymakers have warned that it will take longer for it to fall.

Ireland's Central Bank forecast last month that wages would rise by an average of 3.3% across the economy this year before accelerating to 4.5% in 2023 and 5% in 2024, with overall inflation moderating to 2.4% next year. The government on Thursday announced a 200 euro credit to all domestic electricity accounts and a 20% cut to public transport costs until the end of the year in a bid to ease political pressure building around record inflation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
3
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022