Irish private sector unions call for pay rises of up to 5.5%

Ireland's Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) on Friday advised unions with members in the private sector to seek pay increases of between 2.5% and 5.5% this year, a wider range than guided just two months ago after a further rise in inflation. In December, ICTU's private sector committee recommended asking for pay rises of 2.5% to 4.5%. But Ireland's inflation rate has since hit a fresh 20-year high of 5.5% and policymakers have warned that it will take longer for it to fall.

Ireland's Central Bank forecast last month that wages would rise by an average of 3.3% across the economy this year before accelerating to 4.5% in 2023 and 5% in 2024, with overall inflation moderating to 2.4% next year. The government on Thursday announced a 200 euro credit to all domestic electricity accounts and a 20% cut to public transport costs until the end of the year in a bid to ease political pressure building around record inflation.

