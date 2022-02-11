Left Menu

IFCI's loss narrows to Rs 684.8 cr in Dec quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2022 22:19 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 22:19 IST
Infrastructure term lender IFCI Ltd on Friday reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 684.82 crore for the December 2021 quarter.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 717.99 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. However, compared sequentially, the net loss was higher than Rs 444.72 crore in the September 2021 quarter.

Its total income during October-December 2021 stood at Rs 284.18 crore, compared with Rs 610.12 crore in the year-ago period, IFCI Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of IFCI on Friday closed at Rs 14.30 apiece on the BSE, down 3.70 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

