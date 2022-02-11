Left Menu

Three youths die as their speeding car on NH9 fell on Hindon river bank

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 11-02-2022 22:48 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 22:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Three youths died after the car they were travelling in on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway lost its control and fell on the Hindon river bank here after breaking the railing of the bridge on it, police said. The accident took place on Thursday night when the three youths were returning home after attending a marriage at a banquet hall in the Indirapuram area of Ghaziabad, Circle Officer Abhay Kumar Mishra said.

The deceased were identified as Dev Gupta, 18, and Sonu, 20, of Ghaziabad and their friend Lalit, 22, of Aligarh, he said.

The over-speeding car lost its control, rammed into the railing of the bridge and fell on the muddy bank of the river, he said, adding all three youths were declared "brought dead" in the hospital.

The family members of the youths said none of them knew driving and the car was being driven by a fourth person.

The police said they are probing into the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

