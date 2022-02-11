Left Menu

Roche Pharma, Delhi State Cancer Institute ink pact to strengthen cancer care ecosystem

PTI | Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2022 23:23 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 23:23 IST
Roche Pharma India and Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI) on Friday inked a memorandum to ensure quality and comprehensive cancer treatment in the national capital.

The partnership will help plug gaps in cancer prevention and management across DSCI, enabling it to become a leader in oncology care, according to an official statement.

In the statement, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, ''Owing to the multi-disciplinary nature of care required for cancer management and the growing need for cancer awareness, the government has recognised the need to curb this disease from turning into an epidemic.'' ''Through this partnership, we look forward to improving patient treatment outcomes, and knowledge and skills of people involved in delivering cancer care in the DSCI network,'' he noted.

DSCI currently receives patients from both Delhi and adjoining states.

Annually about 4,00,000 new patients seek consultation at DSCI and about 15,000 new patients seek treatment at both east and west branches of DSCI. DSCI administers about 40,000 chemotherapy cycles every year.

The partnership between Roche and DSCI, initially for a period of three years, will focus on the objective of improving access to timely identification and innovative advanced treatment therapies for various cancers through capacity building and mentorship programmes for oncologists at DSCI in partnership national and international experts.

