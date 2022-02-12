Left Menu

U.S. FDA postpones panel meeting to discuss Pfizer COVID vaccine for kids under 5

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-02-2022 00:20 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 00:18 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it was postponing the advisory committee meeting to discuss request for authorization of Pfizer-Biontech COVID-19 vaccine for children 6 months through 4 years of age.

In a separate statement, Pfizer and BioNTech said they planned to extend the process of submitting data to U.S. regulators for authorization of their COVID-19 vaccine in children under 5.

