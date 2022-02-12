U.S. FDA postpones panel meeting to discuss Pfizer COVID vaccine for kids under 5
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-02-2022 00:20 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 00:18 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it was postponing the advisory committee meeting to discuss request for authorization of Pfizer-Biontech COVID-19 vaccine for children 6 months through 4 years of age.
In a separate statement, Pfizer and BioNTech said they planned to extend the process of submitting data to U.S. regulators for authorization of their COVID-19 vaccine in children under 5.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pfizer-Biontech
- U.S.
- BioNTech
- Pfizer
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soccer-Top U.S. player Horan sent on loan to Lyon
U.S. focused on existing metals talks, Tai tells S. Korean trade chief
U.S., Taiwanese vice presidents speak at rare encounter in Honduras
3M hit with $110 million verdict in latest U.S. military earplug trial
U.S. health agency has 'persistent deficiencies' in its crisis response -watchdog