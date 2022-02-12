Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls on rising Ukraine tensions

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-02-2022 00:25 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 00:24 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls on rising Ukraine tensions
Representative image Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. stocks fell sharply in afternoon trading on Friday as Washington warned that Russia was massing more troops near Ukraine and an invasion could come at any time.

At 13:48 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 428.26 points, or 1.22%, at 34,813.33, the S&P 500 was down 73.02 points, or 1.62%, at 4,431.06, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 312.70 points, or 2.20%, at 13,872.94.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
3
What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar System’s building blocks

What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar Sys...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand protesters occupy parliament grounds for fourth day; Australians told to get COVID boosters to be considered fully vaccinated and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand protesters occupy parliament grounds for fo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022