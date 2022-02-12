US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls on rising Ukraine tensions
U.S. stocks fell sharply in afternoon trading on Friday as Washington warned that Russia was massing more troops near Ukraine and an invasion could come at any time.
At 13:48 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 428.26 points, or 1.22%, at 34,813.33, the S&P 500 was down 73.02 points, or 1.62%, at 4,431.06, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 312.70 points, or 2.20%, at 13,872.94.
