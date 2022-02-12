Left Menu

Olympics-Beijing Games organiser reports 8 new COVID-19 cases on Feb 11

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 12-02-2022 08:41 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 08:41 IST
The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee said on Saturday that a total of eight new COVID-19 cases were detected among games-related personnel on Feb. 11.

All of the cases were among those already in the "closed loop" bubble that separates all event personnel from the public, five of whom were classified as either an athlete or team official, the notice said.

No cases were found among new airport arrivals, according to a notice on the Beijing 2022 official website.

Also Read: Olympics-China says U.S. plans to pay athletes to 'sabotage' Beijing Games

