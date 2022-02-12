RBI to observe financial literacy week during Feb 14-18

Left Menu

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will observe 'financial literacy week' during February 14-18, in order to propagate financial education messages among the public across the country.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-02-2022 11:41 IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will observe 'financial literacy week' during February 14-18, in order to propagate financial education messages among the public across the country. The theme of this year's week-long financial literacy and awareness programme will be "Go Digital, Go Secure".

This theme is one of the strategic objectives of the National Strategy for Financial Education 2020-2025. The focus will be on creating awareness about (a) Convenience of digital transactions; (b) Security of digital transactions; and (c) Protection of customers, the RBI said in a statement. "Banks have been advised to disseminate the information and create awareness among their customers and the general public. Further, RBI will undertake a mass media campaign during the month of February 2022 to disseminate essential financial awareness messages to the general public," it said.

The RBI has been conducting financial literacy week every year since 2016 to propagate financial education messages on various themes among members of the public across the country. (ANI)

