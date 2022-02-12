Left Menu

Kerala: Derailed goods train cleared, track restoration continues

The Ernakulam Junction KSR Bengaluru Intercity Express was also rescheduled, the statement added.Train services were partially affected in Ernakulam-Thrissur route since Friday after the goods train derailed near Pudukkad station.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 12-02-2022 11:56 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 11:53 IST
A goods train that derailed near Pudukad station here, has been cleared and the track restoration work is in progress, railway authorities said on Saturday.

''The derailed goods train has been cleared from Pudukad-Irinjalakuda (down line) section and now track restoration work is in progress,'' a Southern Railway statement said. As the restoration work is going on, several trains have been either cancelled or rescheduled, it said.

The Alappuzha – Ernakulam Jn. Express Special was cancelled while Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express was partially cancelled between Alappuzha and Shoranur Junction, it said.

The Ernakulam-Palakkad MEMU Express would commence service from Aluva instead of Ernakulam Junction on Saturday. The train was partially cancelled between Ernakulam Junction and Aluva, it said.

The Ernakulam Junction– KSR Bengaluru Intercity Express was also rescheduled, the statement added.

Train services were partially affected in Ernakulam-Thrissur route since Friday after the goods train derailed near Pudukkad station.

