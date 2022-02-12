KKR get Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 cr, Rabada bags million dollar deal from Punjab

Stylish India international Shreyas Iyer predictably became the highest paid player among the marquee set with Kolkata Knight Riders making a whopping bid of Rs 12.25 crore after an intense price war at the Indian Premier League auction here on Saturday.

Iyer's entry in KKR fold ensures a captaincy candidate for them while the Shah Rukh Khan co-owned franchise also got back their Australian pace spearhead Pat Cummins for half the price at Rs 7.25 crore.

One of the biggest gainer was South African pacer Kagiso Rabada who fetched more than a million dollar with Punjab Kings successfully buying him for Rs 9.25 crore.

As it was known, senior India players had some great bids going their way with Shikhar Dhawan getting Rs 8.25 crore from Punjab Kings.

Ravichandran Ashwin also got Rs 5 crore winning bid from Rajasthan Royals while Trent Boult, with his left-arm swing bowling, laughed his way to the bank with a handsome Rs 8 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals.

Mohamed Shami was taken by Gujarat Titans for Rs 6.75 crore, the same amount that Lucknow Giants paid for Quinton de Kock.

