MP: Two rly employees killed, three workers injured in collapse at under bridge construction site

The mud being used in the construction of the under bridge slid and collapsed, burying labourers and railway employees at the scene, the official said. The police and railway teams rushed to the spot and started rescuing persons buried under the mud, he said.

PTI | Sagar | Updated: 12-02-2022 14:50 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 14:50 IST
Two Railway employees were killed, while three labourers were injured when mud from an under-construction railway under bridge collapsed on them in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred near Sumreri railway station between Sagar and Bine stations around 9.30 pm on Friday, said Sumit Kerketa, Khurai's sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP). The mud being used in the construction of the under bridge slid and collapsed, burying labourers and railway employees at the scene, the official said. The police and railway teams rushed to the spot and started rescuing persons buried under the mud, he said. Permanent way inspector Sukhram Ahirwar (45) and senior section engineer Ramsahay Meena (49) died, while three labourers were injured in the incident, said Shailendra Rajawat, the in-charge of Khurai Dehat police station.

According to officials, the rail traffic on the route was restored around 2 am on Saturday.

