Water supply to Delhi's Shalimar Park, other areas affected due to repair work: DJB

Water supply to Shalimar Park, Mayur Vihar Phase-I and several other areas in Delhi have been affected due to repair work being undertaken after some damage in the Jal Vihar main line at Yamuna Vihar, the DJB said on Saturday.

In a tweet, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said, ''URGENT UPDATE: Jal Vihar water main was damaged yesterday by DMRC at Zafrabad Road, Yamuna Vihar. The repair work of this line at 4mtr depth is in process and will take 12 hrs to complete the work.'' It also shared a picture of the site.

A response from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation was awaited.

''The supply of areas connected with Shalimar Park, Vishwakarma park, Dallupura, Mandawali 2, GT Rd Shahdara UGRs, Mayur Vihar Phase I, Pandav Nagr, Shakarpur, Mother dairy etc will be effected. INCONVENIENCE CAUSED IS REGRETTED,'' the DJB tweeted.

