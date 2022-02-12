Left Menu

Train traffic on Pudukkad-Irinjalakkuda double-line in Kerala restored

Alappuzha Kannur Executive Express and Kannur Alappuzha Executive Express were fully cancelled, the statement added. Train service was partially affected in the Ernakulam-Thrissur route since Friday after the goods train derailed near Pudukkad station.

Thrissur (Kerala), Feb 12 (PTI): Train service resumed operation on the Pudukkad-Irinjalakkuda double-line here on Saturday, a day after a goods train derailed near Pudukad station here.

The derailed train was cleared in the morning and the track restoration work got underway.

''Train services resumed normal operation on the Pudukkad-Irinjalakkuda double-line section. However, due to the late running of pairing trains, some trains are rescheduled today (Saturday),'' a press statement from Southern Railway said.

Thiruvananthapuram Central-MGR Chennai Central Mail, Kochuveli-Mysuru Daily Express and Thiruvananthapuram Central – Mangalore Central Malabar Express were among the trains rescheduled. Alappuzha – Kannur Executive Express and KannurAlappuzha Executive Express were fully cancelled, the statement added. Train service was partially affected in the Ernakulam-Thrissur route since Friday after the goods train derailed near Pudukkad station.

