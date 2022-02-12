Left Menu

Max Healthcare Q3 profit at Rs 190 cr

Hospital chain Max Healthcare Institute Ltd on Saturday reported a consolidated profit after tax PAT and share of associates at Rs 189.75 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.The company had posted a PAT and share of associates at Rs 90.36 crore for the year-ago period, Max Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.Revenue from operations was at Rs 974.16 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 16:13 IST
Max Healthcare Q3 profit at Rs 190 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Hospital chain Max Healthcare Institute Ltd on Saturday reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) and share of associates at Rs 189.75 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The company had posted a PAT and share of associates at Rs 90.36 crore for the year-ago period, Max Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 974.16 crore. It was at Rs 795.60 crore in the year-ago quarter, it added.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 808.63 crore during the quarter. They were at Rs 730.23 crore in the same period last fiscal year.

Results are not comparable due to the amalgamation with Radiant Life Care Ltd which became effective from June 1, 2021, the company added.

''Post initial decline in occupancies due to the Omicron wave during December-January period, we are now starting to see a bounce back. With medical tourism slated to return to pre-COVID levels and other performance improvement measures being taken, we expect to maintain the momentum in the near future,'' Max Healthcare Chairman and MD Abhay Soi said in a statement.

Given the company's strong balance sheet and robust free cash flows from operations, he said,''We continue to focus equally on value additive inorganic growth opportunities and have already announced three transactions in this year which will enable augmentation of bed capacity by (around) 35 per cent in the coming years.'' PTI RKL ANU ANU

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
3
Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suicide

Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suic...

 India
4
What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar System’s building blocks

What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar Sys...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022