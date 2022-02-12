Left Menu

Industrialist Rahul Bajaj passes away

Former chairman of the Bajaj Group Rahul Bajaj died in Pune on Saturday, a company official said.He was 83.Bajaj had been admitted to the Ruby Hall Clinic hospital in Pune.

Former chairman of the Bajaj Group Rahul Bajaj died in Pune on Saturday, a company official said.

He was 83.

Bajaj had been admitted to the Ruby Hall Clinic hospital in Pune. He died around 2.30 pm, the official said. The last rites will be held on Sunday.

Bajaj is survived by two sons, Rajiv Bajaj and Sanjiv Bajaj; and daughter Sunaina Kejriwal.

He resigned from his position of non-executive director and chairman at Bajaj Auto on April 30 last year. Dr Parvez Grant, chief cardiologist and managing trustee of Ruby Hall Clinic, said he was admitted to the hospital for the last one month. ''He died due to age-related and heart- and lung-related ailments,'' Grant added.

